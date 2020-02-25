Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Is ‘Going Away,’ But Privately He Is Reportedly Upset As Disease Spreads

Donald Trump has maintained a positive outlook even as the coronavirus has caused the stock market to drop and manufacturers to halt production. While visiting India this week, the president said that he believed the epidemic, which WHO has said has the potential to become a pandemic, will soon be gone.

“I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away,” he said, according to CNN,saying that he didn’t believe the outbreak would have any lasting impact on the economy.

“I think that whole situation will start working out. A lot of talent, a lot of brain power is being put behind it,” he said.

But behind the scenes, he hasn’t been so circumspect. Reportedly, the president is upset with the way the problem has been addressed. A separate report from CNN reveals that sources indicate Trump was upset that Americans who tested positive for the virus have been allowed to return to the United States. He apparently claimed that he wanted the people involved in the decision fired, though no terminations appear to have taken place.

Trump was also reportedly upset with the idea of quarantining coronavirus patients in the state of Alabama. A source said that the president was “annoyed that these individuals had even been brought back” into the country while they were sick.

Trump has also argued that people with the virus should be prevented from re-entering the United States, even if they are citizens, though on Tuesday he appeared to change his tune.

“We did the right thing. If you were out there, if you were an American and you refused to have any help from your country — these were wonderful people. It wasn’t their fault,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly said that China is controlling the situation and has suggested that the virus will go away once the weather warms up, though there is no evidence that this is true. Experts say that that the virus is spreading at a worrying rate, with more and more cases popping up in Europe and the Middle East. In the U.S., the stock market took a massive hit on Monday, but the president brushed this off, saying it would rebound.

Democrats have taken issue with Trump’s response, saying that the president is failing to take a strong leadership role despite the real threat. Chuck Schumer said that Trump was “asleep at the wheel.” Senators plan to meet on Tuesday to discuss the problem and put a contingency plan in place.