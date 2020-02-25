Lola Consuelos Calls Brother Joaquin Consuelos Her ‘Best Friend’ In Sweet Birthday Post

Lola Consuelos showed love for her brother — her “best friend” — on his birthday yesterday. Normally, the 18-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos is pretty quiet on social media, sharing only a handful of photos every month. But in honor of her little brother’s special day, the college student took to her popular page to share a number of photos of herself and her little bro to celebrate him turning 17.

The series of images included a mix of current and throwback shots but each one was incredibly sweet. In the first snap in the deck, a young Lola and Joaquin could be seen giving one another a big hug while they both smiled for the camera. The next photo was a newer one of Joaquin, who looked as handsome as could be. The location of the shot was unknown but the high schooler posed with a gorgeous landscape of mountains and trees just at his back. He looked casual in a long-sleeved shirt that read “Surf in Paris.”

The next photo share featured the beautiful siblings together on a beach. Once again, the duo was all smiles, putting their arms around one another and looking as happy as could be. Joaquin looked casual in a solid red T-shirt while Lola got a little bit more dressed up for the beachside shot, wearing a tight-fitting dress.

The next few images included some more throwbacks as well as some current shots. In the caption, Lola lovingly called her brother her best friend and the “sweetest” kid she knows.

Since the post went live on her page a few short hours ago, it’s earned the brunette beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 22,000 likes, in addition to more than 200 comments. Some social media users took to the post to wish Joaquin a happy birthday while countless others raved over the great family genetics. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“Beautiful pictures! Cherish your siblings,” one fan wrote, adding a smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

“Happy birthday Joaquin you have the best family on the face of the earth,” a second Instagrammer chimed in, adding a number of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous, God bless! And birthday blessings! Beautiful family,” one more added.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Lola delighted fans with a stunning and rare selfie, proclaiming that she was back. That marked only one of four posts that the NYU student shared on Instagram in February.