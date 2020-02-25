Pete Davidson Reveals Why His Relationships With Ex-Girlfriends Ariana Grande & Kaia Gerber Ended

The 'Saturday Night Live' star says the timing is usually off when it comes to his romances.

Pete Davidson says his relationships with famous girlfriends Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber ended because the timing wasn’t right. In an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, the 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star gave a rundown on his long list of failed relationships with famous women and he revealed that he’s done with the dating game for a while.

One month after it was reported that Davidson split from 18-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber, the SNL funnyman said it wasn’t the “right time, place or the right time” for the celebrity couple.

Of their age gap, Davidson noted that if anyone was ever worried that he was “too smart or like advanced” for the teen daughter of Cindy Crawford, they need not have been concerned. The comedian said Gerber was “way, way smarter” than him.

But the model’s youth did play a part in their breakup.

“We were dating for a few months and she’s very young and I’m f*cking going through a lot,” Davidson explained. “She should be having fun and sh*t. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude who has issues and sh*t.”

As for Ariana Grande, whom Davidson was briefly engaged to nearly two years ago, the actor said the relationship was doomed to fail after the heartbreaking overdose death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, in September 2018.

“I pretty much knew it was over around after that,” Davidson said of his relationship with the “Thank U Next” singer. “That was really horrible and I can’t imagine what that sh*t is like…All I do know is that she really loved the sh*t out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.”

In the interview, Davidson also talked about his relationships with exes Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David and Carly Aquilino. While the actor said he feels fortunate to have dated some “really wonderful, beautiful, cool, talented women” over the past few years, he’s now set on not dating at all for a while.

“I love love, but I’m pretty done with that,” the SNL star admitted.”I’m going to try and stay away from that. It’s just a lot.”

In comments to an Instagram post with a video of the interview, fans reacted to Davidson’s comments about love as well as his ongoing struggle with his mental health, which he has been very vocal about in the past.

When one fan wrote that they hope “Pete gets with someone and they love him so hard,” others replied that the star needs to love himself first.

Davidson has joked about his celebrity exes during “Weekend Update” segments on Saturday Night Live and in his standup act. In December, he even vented about how people want to “punch” him “in the throat” for dating so many famous women.