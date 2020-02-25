Fitness Hottie Katelyn Runck Gets Steamy In A Colorful String Bikini: ‘Back In Paradise’

Katelyn Runck gave her fans some major fitness motivation in a colorful bikini for a brand new Instagram update. The model shared the photos with her fans on Tuesday morning.

In the racy snaps, Katelyn rocked a skimpy string bikini that boasted blue, orange, and red colors. The tiny two-piece left very little to the imagination as it showcased the brunette bombshell’s toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, tiny waist, curvy hips and booty, and long, lean legs.

In the first snap, Katelyn posed with her hands above her head as she leaned against a stone wall. She had one hip pushed out as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot was very similar, and zoomed out a bit.

The model also posted a video from the photo shoot as she ran her fingers through her hair and posed in an array of positions.

Katelyn wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snaps.

The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She completed the application with coral-colored blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink lip gloss.

In the caption of the post, Katelyn apologized to her fans for the “endless” bikini photos, and revealed that she was back in “paradise,” tagging her location as Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

Of course, the model’s more than 2.1 million followers fell in love with the photos. Fans clicked the like button over 5,500 times while leaving more than 380 comments in the span of just 20 minutes after the photos were published to her feed.

“Wow so beautiful hope you have a great day,” one of Katelyn’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Wowoo u r very very beautiful and gorgeous in this bikini,” another admirer wrote.

“You’re so incredibly beautiful and you have such an air about you. Grace, elegance and beauty. Thank you,” a third social media user told the model.

“Never ever getting tired of your pictures. Don’t be sorry,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn Runck got pulses racing on Monday as well when she posed in a light pink strapless string bikini. That upload also proved to be a popular one, racking up more than 47,000 likes and over 1,300 comments to date.