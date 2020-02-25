Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Demonstrates Quick Postural Routine In Blue Sports Bra And Black Shorts

Kayla Itsines gave her 12.1 million Instagram followers another dose of “fitspiration” this week, this time specifically targetting posture.

The fitness trainer’s latest set of instructional videos were shared to her page on Monday and included a complete postural routine for her fans to try. While introducing the workout routine to her audience, Kayla noted that the set of exercises could particularly be helpful to people that spend most of their workday sitting at a desk, as well as new mothers looking to re-build their strength. She also explained that it was quick and simple, as the entire circuit only took about 10 minutes and could be performed with only three pieces of equipment — a foam roller, an exercise mat, and a resistance band.

Kayla rocked a light blue sports bra, black running shorts, and a pair of white sneakers to demonstrate the stretching exercises. She kicked off the video by performing an upper back stretch utilizing her foam roller. She placed the roller underneath her upper back and laid on top of it in a sit-up position. She lifted her core area off the ground and slowly began rolling up and down from her lower neck to the middle of her back.

Kayla used a bright pink resistance band for the next exercise, which was intended to stretch out the pectoral area. She held one end of the band behind her back and grasped the other end from over her head before pulling it up toward the ceiling — a position she held for approximately 20 seconds. Next up were shoulder rotations, which saw her grip the resistance band with both hands and rotate from in front of her chest to behind her back.

The next exercise in the postural routine was a set of face pulls. For this move, Kayla looped her resistance band around her feet –which were stretched out in front of her — and pulled her arms back toward her head to stretch her shoulders and back. She followed these up with a set of external rotations, for which she held the band with a supinated grip in front of her torso and rotated her arms out while keeping her elbows bent at a 90-degree angle.

The final exercise in the routine was set of bent-over rows, also utilizing the resistance band. Kayla stepped on the elastic band with her feet shoulder length apart and bend over at her hips. Keeping her back straight, she pulled the resistance band back by bringing her shoulder blades close together before releasing back into the starting position.

The new video certainly proved popular with Kayla’s fans. The instructional set of clips has racked up over 23,000 likes within just six hours of going live, as well as several comments from fans thanking the workout queen for her advice.

“Good stuff!! Great to see tips like these!” one person wrote.

“I am definitely saving this one, thank you, Kayla,” said another.

“This is awesome! I wish I could do it while sitting in my cubical haha,” joked a third.

While Kayla has her own fitness program that fans can subscribe to, she often takes to her Instagram account to share routines with her followers. Another recent addition to her page saw her demonstrate a squat progression routine that would help fans not only build strength but also perfect the technique of their squats. That sweat session proved popular as well, earning nearly 20,00 likes.