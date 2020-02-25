Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Why She Didn’t Think She Would Win ‘American Idol’

Carrie Underwood is a superstar country singer, but the blonde bombshell didn’t expect to get where she is today. In fact, the mom-of-two recently revealed that she didn’t even think she had what it took to win American Idol, the singing talent show that catapulted her to stardom.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Carrie opened up about trying out for American Idol during the Country Radio Seminar last week in Nashville.

“I’m from the tiniest town in the world. I’d never been on a plane before. I like to sing, but lots of people like to sing. I wanted to grow up to be a famous singer, but a lot of people do. I think what I honestly thought would happen was, I would go there, and the door would shut, and I could move on with the rest of my life saying, ‘Well, I tried.'”

Of course, most country music fans know that isn’t what happened. In fact, Carrie skyrocketed through the competition, earning a spot as one of the final twelve contestants. In the finale, she went up against singer Bo Bice and in the end, Carrie was named the new American Idol for Season 4 of the show.

“I had no idea how to get here, and it was just one of those God moments where everything just lined up an instant,” Carrie added.

She explained that during her time on the hit reality show, she had the opportunity to learn many different things and said she was “blessed” to have been able to work with “incredible people.”

Carrie didn’t arrive on the country music scene in the most conventional way, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t have to work just as hard. She opened up about being a teenager in a band taking every opportunity to perform, whether that meant playing at a bar or even a car show.

Since her American Idol win in 2005, Carrie has racked up an impressive resume with 14 top singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs. She has also had four number one albums on the Billboard 200 chart including her latest album Cry Pretty.

At the Country Radio Seminar, the singer was also presented with a plaque that showed her latest album was certified platinum. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie got emotional at the presentation, wiping away tears.

Along with her top country albums and hit singles, Carrie also has her own line of active clothing called CALIA by Carrie Underwood.