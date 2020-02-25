Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Bikini Wax With An Audience On Instagram

Kate had an unexpected audience as she got an at home bikini wax.

Kate Beckinsale hilariously showed off her “bikini wax” and her over the top sense of humor in a post on her Instagram account this week. The stunning British actress jokingly posted a snap to her account on February 24 which she claimed showed her getting a bikini wax while her three pets looked on.

It fortunately wasn’t too graphic for social media, though the photo was taken from Kate’s perspective and showed her seemingly leaning back with her legs apart as she gave a look at her bare feet off the ground either side of the photo’s bottom corners.

On the dark wooden floor in front of her were two dogs and a cat who were all staring back at her with few different reactions, which appeared to range from concern to happiness to anger.

In the caption, Kate joked that her pets were all giving her some unique looks because she was doing the hair removal session in front of them. She quipped that her treatment – which appeared to take place at her home – actually “drew in a bigger audience” than some of her past movies.

But that wasn’t all from the gorgeous Van Helsing actress.

She then shared a few of the fake reactions her pets gave her after seeing her go through the pain of a waxing session, but joked that she was actually pretty “pleased” by the response to her performance that she got from her animals.

Though it’s not clear if the star really was treating herself to a bikini wax or if she was only kidding around with her 4 million followers, the photo has received more than 95,000 likes in the first six hours since she shared it to her account.

It also garnered plenty of comments from fans who couldn’t get enough of Kate’s sometimes NSFW sense of humor, as more than 2,600 comments have already been left on the post.

“Sorry I missed the ticket for that show. Are there concessions in the lobby?” one Instagram user quipped in response to her humorous caption.

Another commented by telling Kate, “You’re so funny” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

“I don’t know, that gray kitty looks pretty angry about the whole thing,” a third person wrote.

Kate often shows off her sense of humor on social media and previously gave fans a look at her adorable pets in another post earlier this week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty danced around her animals in a video posted to her Instagram account which showed her as she gave the world a look at some of her very best moves. In it, she stunned in a white bandeau-style crop top and a pair of high waisted white pants.