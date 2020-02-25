Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Stuns Fans In Off-White Two-Piece Swimsuit

New Zealand model Georgia Fowler captured hearts around the world on Tuesday after she shared several gorgeous snapshots of herself on the beach. The 27-year-old beauty took to Instagram to post the three-photo series for her 1.1 million followers.

Georgia, who previously walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018, was sporting an off-white two-piece swimsuit that showcased every bit of her famous figure. The strapless bathing suit top featured a tie front and put the model’s assets on full display as she laid in the sand and directed her body towards the camera. The matching bottoms featured adjustable strings that the model had tied into playful bows and lifted up to her toned waist. Georgia detailed in the post’s caption that the swimwear was designed by American model Devon Windsor. The model finished the fashionable beach-look off with a necklace that had a pearl ring hanging around it.

Even though the beauty was rolling around in sand for the shots, she still invoked high-fashion vibes. In the first photo, Georgia professionally stared down the camera as if she were on a swimwear photoshoot for Vogue, while in the second shot she created symmetrical, triangular angles with her left arm and right leg while she lightly tugged at her bikini strings and she stared out at the turquoise ocean in front of her. The model appeared to be having more fun in the third shot as she smiled widely for the camera.

In all of the photos, Georgia kept her brunette locks pulled back into a tight bun — a clean and common off-duty model hairdo. Behind the beauty was a large tree that she utilized for shade, likely to protect her skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Hues of blue from the ocean and sky added a tranquil vibe to the photos as they disrupted the mainly earthy and light color-scheme.

The model tagged the scenic location as Necker Island — a private island owned by the chairman of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson.

The photo was met with instant approval from Georgia’s fans and friends. The post racked up more than 11,000 likes within the first two hours of going live. In the comments section several fans vocalized praise for the beauty.

“Purest beauty,” one user commented.

“Looking gorgeous,” a second fan wrote.

“You’re stunning,” a third admirer added.

“I love your smile, very very beautiful,” a four fan commented.

The model has been posting snapshots of herself on the beach for the past few days. Just on February 25, Georgia shared a beautiful black-and-white shot in the sand while in a black bikini that received over 34,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.