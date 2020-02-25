Aussie Model Casey Costelloe Rocks A White Bikini With One Strap & Daring Cutouts

Casey Costelloe showed off her bikini body in a skimpy bathing suit for her most recent Instagram upload. The Aussie model stunned fans with the pic on Monday night.

In the sexy snap, Casey looked smoking hot as she posed in a white bikini with one strap and a daring cutout on the chest. She rocked matching bottoms, which also boasted a revealing cutout element in the front.

The ensemble flaunted the blond bombshell’s rock hard abs, flat tummy, tiny waist, toned arms, curvy hips, and lean legs as she tugged at her bikini bottoms and gave a sultry stare off to the side of the camera.

The model wore her long, golden locks pushed back behind her head and styled in loose, damp waves that were pushed over her shoulder. She also donned a glowing tan and wet skin that glistened in the sun.

Casey opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, and a light pink tint to her full lips.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean scene is visible, as well as a clear, blue sky. In the caption, Casey tells her fans that she’ll be a beach baby forever.

Meanwhile, the model’s more than 778,000-plus followers immediately began to show their love for the post. The photo earned more than 9,100 likes and over 270 comments within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her account.

“The most beautiful woman on the world. Special angel Casey. God bless you princes,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow Casey, without a doubt your body it’s a Master piece of art, and your Beauty is Absolutely Indisputable,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Damn Casey, you are killing it in this picture. Absolutely Gorgeous!!” a third social media user stated.

“It’s always the white that turns you to fire! Goddess!” a fourth comment read.

Casey Costelloe’s fans know that the model often poses in racy swimwear. Just last week she dropped the jaws of her followers when she ditched her bikini top in favorite for two coconuts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed with a smile on her face as she donned nothing but a pair of tiny hot pink bikini bottoms. That shot has racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 560 comments to date.