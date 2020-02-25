Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Hits The Beach In A Skimpy Black Swimsuit

The lingerie model sizzled during a trip to the beach.

Lorena Rae looked every inch the supermodel in a stunning new photo posted to social media this week. The lingerie model wowed in a sizzling snap shared to Instagram on February 24 as she took a trip to the beach while wearing a skimpy black swimsuit. The Victoria’s Secret model struck a pose as she stood on the sand and flashed some skin in her one-piece.

The 25-year-old German model displayed a whole lot of leg in the stylish design, which was taken from her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor‘s line of swimwear — Devon Windsor Swim.

In the hot snap, Lorena could be seen with her right knee slightly bent as she hit the coast. She posed with her right hand on her waist, and she tilted her head up towards the sunshine. The beauty shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of black-framed, dark shades.

As for the chic one-piece, the swimsuit was an off-the-shoulder design that showed off her décolletage and impressive allover tan. The all-black look had a strap that stretched across both of her upper arms.

The model also proudly showed off her very long and lean legs as she went barefoot on the sand. Lorena kept things stylish as she placed what appeared to be a black-and-white polka dot bandanna around her head. Her long, dark hair was straight and flowed all the way down her back as she lifted her face.

In her left hand, Lorena held on tight to a vintage-looking camera which perfectly fit in with the nostalgic-style beach shoot.

The gorgeous swimsuit and lingerie model stood right next to a white deckchair with a single white parasol behind her. Though Devon Windsor Swim didn’t confirm exactly where the snap was taken, it appeared to be somewhere very tropical as the blue seawater stretched out for miles behind her.

The photo was uploaded to the social media site with a lens-style filter on it while the caption was also camera-related.

The latest look at the beauty flashing some skin comes shortly after another photo was shared online just last week which showed her as she laid on her back in another strapless swimsuit during a shoot that went down in tropical St. Barts.

Prior to that, Lorena also hit the beach in a stylish and strapless bikini in another sizzling photo that was shared to social media, to the delight of her fans.