Curvy Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Stuns In Pink & Plays With Her Dogs

Model Ashley Alexiss showed off her gorgeous curves while playing with her dogs in her latest Instagram post.

In the photo, the model stood in front of a light background. She wore heathered pink shorts that featured a drawstring tie in front. The bottoms showed off Ashley’s gorgeous sunkissed legs falling near the top of her shapely thighs. She paired that with a matching hoodie, which she wore up over her signature blond locks. A bit of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s hair fell out from under the garment’s hood as she held one of her dogs and reached down to pet her other pooch.

Ashley wore pink and brown eyeshadow, which she paired with black mascara, which could be seen as she looked down at her dark gray pet. On her lips, the model wore a natural pink shade that went well with her outfit. She accessorized the look with her gorgeous engagement ring and wedding band set that featured prominently on her left ring finger.

In the caption, Ashley noted that she does her job to provide her dogs with a great life, and the pampered pooches appeared grateful for all she does. The model’s Instagram followers also appreciated her work with more than 14,600 accounts on the popular social media platform hitting the “like” button. Plus, dozens of fans also left a positive message for her in the replies section.

Many of the model’s followers especially appreciated seeing Ashley posing with her dogs.

“OMG! I am such a dog lover!! Give him to me!!! Lol, or I will take you both! Lol naw I am serious!!!” teased one follower.

“I love dog moms!!! Y’all are so HOT!!” a second fan gushed.

“DARLING VERY CUTE DOGS YOU HAVE YOUR A WONDERFUL GORGEOUS BREATHTAKING BEAUTY!! Loved your picture have a wonderful night’s sleep, honey!” declared a third fan.

Another dog mom also chimed in, agreeing with the model’s declaration that she does it all for the dogs.

“Me too. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for them.”

In her Instagram story, Ashley also showed off a picture of herself lying snuggled in bed with her larger dog.

“Lazy Monday with my baby girl,” she wrote on top of the clip.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Ashley shared a closeup of herself in glamorous makeup with her blond hair falling in waves about her shoulders. The stunning look garnered plenty of praise from the model’s Instagram followers, and more than 21,000 hit the “like” button in approval.