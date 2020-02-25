‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Slays In Skimpy Hot Pink Lingerie

Jasmine Sanders brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this week when she shared a set of lingerie-clad photos that are proving hard to be ignored.

The steamy new update was shared to Jasmine’s feed on Monday and has earned nothing but love from her 3.8 million followers since going live. It included a total of three professional photos that saw the 27-year-old striking a number of poses against an all-white backdrop. The images were likely for a new campaign for Victoria’s Secret, as the social media sensation was seen rocking a coordinated set of lingerie from the brand that showed plenty of skin, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

Jasmine looked smoking hot in the eye-popping ensemble that was in a bold, hot pink color that alone was enough to turn a few heads. The set included a skimpy bra that was adorned with sheer lace and dainty bows and teased her fans with a glimpse of cleavage, thanks to its underwire-style cups and low neckline. Its band was also made of a flirty lace material that wrapped tight around the model’s rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a matching pink thong that took her look to the next level. The number covered only what was necessary and highlighted her sculpted thighs, thanks to its high-cut style. Two photos saw Jasmine posing with her backside to the camera, revealing the number’s scandalous cheeky design that exposed her peachy derrière in its entirety as well. She was also seen wearing a matching garter belt that sat high up on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist and abs.

The Instagram hottie — often referred to as “Golden Barbie” by her fans — opted not to add any accessories to her look, allowing her famous curves to take center stage. She wore her signature golden tresses down in their natural curls that fell messily around her face. As for her beauty, Jasmine opted for a minimal makeup look that consisted of a nude lip, a dusting of blush, and mascara that made her striking features pop.

The skin-baring triple Instagram update proved to be a huge hit with Jasmine’s audience. It has accrued nearly 33,000 likes since going live to the platform less than 24 hours ago, and that number still continues to grow. Several followers took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping image.

“You are really beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Flawless. Such a jewel,” admired another fan.

“So hot babe,” a third person commented.

Jasmine often dazzles her Instagram following by showing some skin. A recent addition to her feed saw her in another set of lingerie — this time a frilly black set with a floral pattern. That look also proved popular, and, to date, has racked up more than 36,000 likes.