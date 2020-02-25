Maya Jama Stuns In Strapless Orange Dress For Exotic Holiday Snap

Maya Jama is currently enjoying an exotic vacation overseas. The TV and radio presenter shared a new image of herself on Instagram which has fans in awe.

The brunette beauty stunned in a strapless orange dress that fell way above her knees. The garment displayed her decolletage and the upper part of her back. Jama’s item of clothing really complemented her tanned skin tone and showcased her beautiful shape well. She sported her dark, curly, shoulder-length tresses down and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Jama’s face was glowing in the light. It was clear that she had on red lipstick and potentially some contour as her cheekbones were popping.

In the photo, she was captured in front of a lot of natural greenery while standing on the sandy ground. Jama was shown from the side and rocked an over-the-shoulder pose, looking directly at the camera lens with a soft expression. She placed one hand on her thigh and raised the other to her hair.

She geotagged the upload as the Maldives, letting fans know where she was. For her caption, Jama also tagged the account of the hotel where she is staying, the Heritance Aarah.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 180,000 likes and over 770 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“You have got to be the most beautiful living soul on planet earth,” one user wrote.

“You are so flames man, it’s actually not fair,” another supporter shared.

“Love love love the curls,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes and flame emoji.

“You’re a dream. For real,” a fourth admirer commented.

It appears that Jama isn’t alone on her holiday. In a separate Instagram post, she uploaded a video of herself on the sunny island with a friend. Jama stunned in a yellow bikini and appeared to be living her best life while swimming in the water and dancing around the villa.

The Radio 1 DJ is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her outfits. On this year’s BRIT Awards red carpet, she looked incredible in a low-cut black gown that had a thigh-high slit. Jama wore the straps off her shoulder and paired the look with long gloves and a small clutch purse that matched the ensemble. She rocked the garment with black heels with silver jeweled straps and accessorized herself with small dangling earrings and a bracelet.

As soon as the photos hit the web, users on Twitter compared the killer look to Princess Diana’s iconic “revenge dress.”