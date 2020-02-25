‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Bad Boy Chad Johnson Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence & Robbery

The controversial reality star was arrested after an argument with his girlfriend, YouTube star Annalise Mishler.

Chad Johnson is under arrest following a police investigation of allegations made by his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, TMZ reports. The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum was taken into custody on Monday night following an argument that prompted Mishler to call 911.

Officers responding to the scene arrested Johnson after noting they were visible red marks on Mishler’s face. The reality TV veteran also allegedly stole his girlfriend’s phone from her when she called 911. The celebrity gossip site reported that Johnson was booked for felony domestic violence and robbery.

The domestic violence arrest comes one day after Mishler documented a drunken rampage Johnson had over the weekend. The YouTuber shared videos to her Instagram stories where Johnson was caught screaming “I hope you f*cking die” at her after she locked him out of her apartment.

Mishler told police that a drunken Johnson got physical with her and punched a hole in her wall.

In the comments to Mishler’s most recent Instagram post, friends and other followers urged her to cut Johnson out of her life for good after his alleged abusive behavior.

“That behavior is 100% abusive, and he gaslights you the next day then most likely begs and cries for your forgiveness and is back to being loving, thus continuing the cycle of abuse,” one follower wrote. “He will NEVER change… Remove him from your life.”

“Get far away and don’t look back,” another wrote of Johnson.

“If you go back to Chad again after those Insta stories… GIRL,” a third fan warned.

“Don’t forgive him. You will end up a statistic,” a fourth person added.

TMZ notes that just before his arrest, Johnson told TooFab he had a “big relapse” after not drinking for two months. However, he denied getting physical with Mishler.

Johnson made headlines for his bad-boy behavior on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2016. He was later kicked off of the summertime spinoff Bachelor in Paradise due to his threats and aggressive actions while drunk.

After personally booting Johnson from the latter show, which is filmed each summer at a resort in Mexico, franchise host Chris Harrison explained that he wasn’t going to allow the controversial Bachelor Nation star to ruin Paradise for everyone else.

“He was just a black cloud hanging over everything,” Harrison said of Johnson, per E! News. “He had really been verbally abusive to some of the staff [and] some of our crew and was rude to me.”