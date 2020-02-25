Farrah Abraham Dishes On Whether Or Not Shes Stays In Touch With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast

Farrah Abraham was introduced to the world on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom over a decade ago. She no longer appears on the still running show, but some fans wonder if she keeps in touch with any of her former co-stars. Recently, Farrah dished on who she still stays in contact with from the show.

Although she shared a unique connection with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, it doesn’t seem like Farrah has stayed in contact with any of them.

“I don’t speak to people who don’t support me or bash me, who have tried to hurt me or my family,” Farrah told Us Weekly at Regard magazine’s 10-year anniversary celebrating women in film and television.

While she may no longer keep in touch with her former co-stars, she doesn’t wish them any ill-will.

“I wish all of the women all the best. I think that’s great — keep doing what they’re doing!” Farrah exclaimed.

Interestingly enough, though, the 28-year-old former reality show star does continue to keep in touch with some people from the Teen Mom franchise, though it isn’t her former co-stars.

“I talk to the creators and the executives surrounding that. I’m just on an executive level, and that’s where my life is,” Farah said.

Farrah Abraham was let go from the show in 2017 and, at the time, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd were brought in to fill the void. While Cheyenne continues to share her story with fans, Bristol left the show after only one season. Recently, Mackenzie McKee was added to the cast as the fifth member.

Even though Farrah doesn’t speak to her former co-stars, that hasn’t stopped her from speaking out about them. Back in January, Farrah was asked what she thought about Amber Portwood’s alleged new relationship. At the time, it was reported that Amber had met a man from another country and he was staying with her while visiting. Farrah admitted that she does date men from out of the country, but added that there is a “scary element” to having someone from another country living with you.

Since Farrah Abraham left she show, there have always been rumors about whether or not she could return to Teen Mom OG. However, it doesn’t appear that she plans on rejoining the show anytime soon. For now, she is busy focusing on her own career and also her 11-year-old daughter’s budding music career.