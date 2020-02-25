Farrah Abraham Dishes On Whether Or Not She Stays In Touch With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast

Farrah Abraham was introduced to the world on the hit MTV reality show 16 and Pregnant over a decade ago. She no longer appears on its follow-up, Teen Mom OG, but some fans wonder if she keeps in touch with any of her former co-stars. Recently, Farrah dished on who she still stays in contact with from the series.

Although she shared a unique connection with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, it doesn’t seem like Farrah still interacts with any of them.

“I don’t speak to people who don’t support me or bash me, who have tried to hurt me or my family,” Farrah told Us Weekly at Regard magazine’s 10-year anniversary celebrating women in film and television.

While she may no longer communicate with her former co-stars, she doesn’t wish them any ill will.

“I wish all of the women all the best. I think that’s great — keep doing what they’re doing!” Farrah exclaimed.

Interestingly enough, though, the 28-year-old former reality TV star does continue to keep in touch with some people from the Teen Mom franchise — but not the ladies she once shared the screen with.

“I talk to the creators and the executives surrounding that. I’m just on an executive level, and that’s where my life is,” she said.

Farrah was let go from Teen Mom OG in 2017 and, at the time, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd were brought in to fill the void. While Cheyenne continues to share her story with fans, Bristol left the show after only one season. Recently, Mackenzie McKee was added to the cast as the fifth member.

Even though Farrah doesn’t speak to her former co-stars, that hasn’t stopped her from speaking out about them. Back in January, she was asked what she thought about Amber’s alleged new relationship. At the time, it was reported that Amber had met a man from another country and he was staying with her while visiting. Farrah admitted that she does date men from out of the country, but added that there is a “scary element” to having someone from elsewhere living with you.

Since Farrah left the show, there have always been rumors about whether or not she could return to Teen Mom OG. However, it doesn’t appear that she plans on rejoining the series anytime soon. For now, she is busy focusing on her own endeavors, as well as her 11-year-old daughter Sophia’s budding music career.