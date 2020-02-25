Hilde Osland Rocks Sequined Bikini For ‘Sparkly Tuesdays’ On Instagram

Hilde Osland added a bit of sparkle to her Instagram account on Tuesday with a new post. In a series of photos on her feed, the model wore a tan bikini with silver sequins that did nothing but favors for her killer body.

The snaps showed Hilde posing on what looked to be a clear balcony. The background was blurred, but clusters of green trees and buildings could be seen, as well as the blue ocean water out in the distance. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down and washed over Hilde’s tan body, which was mostly exposed in her skimpy two-piece.

Hilde’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with straps that tied around her neck. The top just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out, as well as a bit of sideboob.

Hilde’s toned abs were fully on display above an even smaller thong that covered only a tiny amount of skin. The strings tied up very high on Hilde’s hips, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. The style also put her long, lean legs on show as well as a hint of her pert derriere.

Hilde finished the beachy outfit with a sheer, lacy, long-sleeved cape, which was loosely draped over her arms and left open to show off her look. She also added a dainty silver necklace and hoop earrings. As for makeup, the model went for a peach-colored look with pink blush, contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick. She wore her hair down as it fell over her shoulders in messy waves.

Two of the photos showed Hilde from the front as she popped a hip out, which further emphasized her curves, and smiled at the camera. In the other two images, Hilde turned to the side and pushed her booty outward while the cape slid down to her elbows. From this angle, fans could catch a clear view of her sideboob.

Hilde’s post garnered more than 40,000 likes and 920 comments in under one hour. Fans loved what they saw, and they made sure to show appreciation for Hilde’s stunning physique in the comments section.

“Gorgeous as always, queen,” one fan said.

“Wow, this just keeps getting better,” another user wrote.

“You can’t be a real person,” a third follower quipped.

“What a show stopper, you’re absolutely stunning,” said a fourth fan.

Hilde has definitely turned up the heat on her Instagram feed in recent days, but her fans don’t seem to mind. Earlier this week, she posed with a rose in hand as she rocked lacy, red lingerie in a post that received 124,000 likes.