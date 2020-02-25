Maya Jama Wows In An Orange Bikini: ‘Been Doing My Sit-Ups’

Maya showed off the results of her sit-ups in a skimpy bikini selfie.

Maya Jama put her seriously fit and toned body on full show as slipped into a bikini during her vacation to the Maldives. The stunning 25-year-old beauty proudly showed off her obvious body confidence in a new snap posted to Instagram Stories as she revealed all her hard work in the gym.

The British radio and TV presenter looked every inch the superstar in the sizzling snap, which can be seen via The Daily Mail.

She put her flawless bikini body on full show for her 1.4 million followers as she stripped down to an orange two-piece while she posed to shoot a selfie in the bathroom of what appeared to be her hotel room.

Maya had her long, dark hair tied up into a bun on the top of her head as she struck a pose for the camera while flashing her very toned abs. The beauty had all the makings of a six-pack as she showed off some serious definition on her middle which was perfectly framed by her colorful two-piece.

The star rocked a square-necked orange bikini top with thick straps that stretched over both of her shoulders and appeared to tie at the back of her neck for a halterneck design. The plunging look gave a glimpse at her décolletage.

Maya paired the bikini top with a pair of bottoms in the same summery color.

The skimpy bottoms plunged pretty low directly below her bellybutton, though the sides stretched almost all the way up to her waist to make her legs look extra long. The orange bikini bottoms featured a glamorous gold ring design on her left hip to flash a little more skin.

She also rocked a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes and accessorized with two chic gold bracelets on her right wrist.

The star posed in the mirror of the bathroom with the shower and toilet behind her.

Maya wrote a message for her personal trainer, Bradley Simmonds, alongside the snap. She told him that she’d been “doing my sit-ups” which is how she achieved such toned abs. The star also added a nail painting emoji.

The stunner is currently soaking up the sun in the idyllic vacation destination alongside her friend Ellie and has shared plenty of updates with her many fans on social media.

But Maya’s no stranger to proudly showing off her enviable body confidence in her swimwear.

As The Inquisitr reported back in December, the gorgeous star treated her followers to a look at herself in a white bikini shortly before Christmas as she flashed some skin during a trip to Dubai.