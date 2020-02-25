Blond Bombshell Charly Jordan Takes A Bath In Nothing But A Pair Of Red Bikini Bottoms

Charly Jordan got the pulses of her fans racing in nothing but some tiny bikini bottoms for her most recent Instagram upload. The blond bombshell published the photos to her account on Monday.

In the sexy snaps, Charly looked like a total smokeshow. The model went topless in an outdoor bathtub as she rocked a pair of scanty red bikini bottoms — and nothing else.

The ensemble showed off the model’s toned arms, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy booty and hips, and her long, lean legs.

In two of the photos, Charly stood in the bathtub as she showed off her full body. In one shot, she held a towel to cover her chest as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. In the other, she stood with her back to the camera and looked out over a stunning view.

The other two photos feature Charly sitting in the bathtub. In one of the pics, she pulled her knees in to her chest and glared into the lens. The other shows Charly sprawled out in the tub as she relaxed and lifted one of her legs out of the water.

The model wore her long, golden locks pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. However, she left pieces of her bangs loose to frame her face. She accessorized with a chain around her neck and a gold bracelet on her wrist. She also opted for a natural makeup look.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a fresh face. She completed the glam look with a shimmering glow on her skin, pink blush on her cheeks, and a pink tint to her full lips.

In the background of the photos, some rolling hills can be seen, as well as a wooden chair and a white dream catcher. In the caption, Charly revealed that the pictures were snapped at Topanga Canyon in California.

Many of the model’s over 2.8 million followers went wild for the photos, clicking the “like” button a whopping 251,000 times, while leaving over 800 comments in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed.

“My favorite model,” one of Charly’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Such a Beautiful Woman,” remarked another admirer.

“You are just awesome!” a third social media user gushed.

“Beautiful like a flower,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Charly showed off her bikini body just days prior to her bathtub snaps when she posed in black string two-piece. That post has racked up over 253,000 likes and more than 890 comments to date.