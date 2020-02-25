Bikini Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Fit Physique In A Low-Cut White Sports Bra And Tight Leggings

Alexa Collins is showing off her impressive figure again on Instagram, and her 811,000 followers are loving the sight.

On Tuesday, the bikini model uploaded an eye-popping new addition to her feed that is getting noticed for more reasons than one. A geotag included with the post indicated that the photo was taken in Miami, where the stunner was captured sitting outside on a round bench. A glowing storefront made up the background behind Alexa, indicating that she may have been at an outdoor mall.

Sitting on the bench next to the blond bombshell was a bottle of Force Factor’s LeanFire supplement, which Alexa praised in the caption of her post for giving her “an immediate jolt of energy.” She appeared ready to use the boost for a workout, as she was dressed head-to-toe in athletic wear that hugged her curves in all of the right ways.

Alexa stunned in her skintight ensemble that did nothing but favors for her fit physique. She sported a tiny white sports bra with thin string shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. The top also featured a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the risque showing of skin. Meanwhile, its thick band wrapped tight around the model’s ribcage underneath her bosom, highlighting her slender frame.

The Florida cutie also sported a pair of light lilac workout leggings that featured a small strip of sheer fabric along one of her thighs. The bottoms clung tight to Alexa’s toned legs to define her sculpted thighs. They also boasted a high-rise waistband that accentuated her flat midsection and abs.

No accessories were added to Alexa’s athleisure look, allowing her stunning beauty to take center stage. She wore her platinum tresses down in a bouncy feathered style that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, she was done up with a glossy pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time when it came to showering Alexa’s latest social media appearance with love. After just 30 minutes of going live, the image has racked up over 2,600 likes. It has also earned dozens of comments from her audience, many containing compliments for the social media sensation’s jaw-dropping display.

Whether she’s heading to a workout or dolled up for a night on the town, Alexa often earns recognition from her head-turning outfits. Over the weekend, the babe wowed her followers again with a set of photos that saw her wearing a gorgeous leopard-print dress with a racy plunging neckline. The look proved popular, earning more than 17,000 likes.