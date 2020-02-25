‘The Talk’ Star Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Inspirational Message: ‘You Are The Gift’

Carrie Ann Inaba shared an inspirational message to Instagram where she said to her fans that they are special. The Talk co-host — who shares her own personal journey and opinions daily alongside Marie Osmond, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood — wanted to share a passage that gave her a moment’s pause and inspired her enough to forward it to her 351,000 followers.

The CBS talk show host and judge on Dancing with the Stars referenced a quote from the poet Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi, which explains that many people search for something — only to find it already in their possession.

Rumi wrote of love and mystical spirituality in the world. He is often described as “the best-selling poet in America,” and has been compared to Shakespeare for his outpouring of creativity and Saint Francis of Assisi for his spiritual wisdom, as noted by HuffPost.

Carrie Ann shared an image of a book opened to a page with the passage she referenced. It speaks of a search for blessings and gifts outside of oneself that could potentially be futile, She asked her followers how they would feel if they themselves turned out to be the “blessing.”

The host then told her fans to appreciate themselves and what they bring to the table in their daily lives, telling them that they “are the gift.”

Carrie Ann’s message was liked over 3,000 times. Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Sasha Farber was one of the people inspired by her message of self-worth.

Fans of the former professional dancer and choreographer were also loving the post of self-kindness and awareness Carrie Ann believed would be of some benefit to someone who might be struggling.

“This is a very good quote! I dislike people who want more, more, more and never appreciate what they have,” remarked one follower of the television personality.

“I just want you to know how I admire you and your positive nature. I too suffer from autoimmune illnesses and on days when I feel overcome I read your posts or watch you on The Talk. Thank you,” said a second grateful fan.

“I need to read this every day. Thank you Carrie Ann for your inspiration,” remarked a third Instagram user.

This new update piggybacked on a blog written by Carrie Ann on Sunday, February 23, where she shared her feelings about being too busy and not taking enough time to just live life in the moment. She teased the information on Instagram and further explored the idea in a detailed blog post.