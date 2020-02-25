Instagram Hottie Michie Peachie Works Her Gym-Honed Body In A Thong Bikini & Ankle Weights

Michie Peachie stunned in a skimpy bikini as she worked her chiseled body for her latest Instagram update. The fitness model delighted her fans with the video on Tuesday.

In the clip, Michie is seen sporting a light blue bikini with thong bottoms and an off-the-shoulder top. She held on to a nearby wooden rail and worked her legs and glutes with black ankle weights wrapped around her feet. She squatted down and then did leg lifts as she flaunted her muscles.

The ensemble showed off the model’s toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, round booty, and muscular legs.

Michie wore her long, brown hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head. The wavy strands fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders as she did her workout. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the video.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and dark pink lips.

In the background of the photo a clear, blue sky can be seen, as well as a cabana. In the caption, Michie revealed that the video was taken in The Maldives, and then gave her fans her exact workout routine to follow.

Many of the model’s over 1 million followers flocked to show their support for the post, clicking the like button over 28,000 times and leaving more than 400 comments within the first five hours after it went live on the platform.

“Wowza. Amazing muscle definition,” one of Michie’s followers stated in the comments section.

“You are f*cking incredible! I’ve been following for a couple years and it’s been inspirational to be a part of your strength journey! I owe some of my gains to you, for sure!! Keep at it,” another adoring fan told the model.

“Wow just wow, awesome workout, those amazing legs,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow, absolute leg and back goals,” a fourth person commented.

Fans have come to look at Michie as a true inspiration when it comes to health and fitness. The model’s posts are mostly about hitting the gym, and her fans can’t seem to get enough.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this month, Michie Peachie sent temperatures soaring on Instagram when she showed off her high intensity fat burning workout routine in a red hooded crop top and a pair of skintight striped leggings. That post has raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 170 comments to date.