‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Tries To Use Her Power To Avoid Prison

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, February 25

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) finds out that she is the bone marrow match for Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) daughter, Mickey.

Mickey needs a bone marrow transplant in order to survive the cancer that she’s currently fighting. The little girl has been holding on as her parents do everything they can in hopes of saving her life, but it seems that now Gabi holds all of the power.

While Gabi will likely donate her bone marrow, she’ll see the match as an opportunity to keep herself out of prison for rigging Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pacemaker, blackmailing Lani Price (Sal Stowers), and even trying to kill Julie after she was busted.

Gabi will tell Sarah and Eric that she will gladly donate her bone marrow to save Mickey’s life if they can get Lani and Julie to agree to let her walk away from her crimes without doing any time in jail so that she won’t have to be away from her daughter, Ariana.

Sarah and Eric will likely be shocked and appalled that Gabi would use their daughter’s life as a bargaining chip, but Gabi has proven time and time again that she’s willing to do whatever it takes to save herself and get what she wants.

Now Sarah and Eric will be faced with a difficult choice. However, saving little Mickey’s life will likely be their top priority, and they’ll seemingly be willing to do whatever they have to in hopes of getting their daughter her bone marrow transplant.

Elsewhere in Salem, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) will begin to remember more and more about the night that Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) died. Her memories will lead her to confront her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) about what really happened the night of the fatal car accident.

Meanwhile, Julie and Valerie will try to convince Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) that he should talk things out with his former girlfriend, Lani Price. Days of Our Lives fans will watch as the two women will tell Eli that he and Lani are meant to be together, and that Lani was trying to save Julie’s life and protect Eli with her actions.