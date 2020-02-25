Laura Amy Spills Out Of The Bottom Of A Tiny Black String Bikini Top

Australian bombshell Laura Amy took to Instagram today to upload another daring snapshot. The model looked nothing short of stunning in a skimpy black bikini set from Oh Polly.

The 27-year-old stunner wore a minuscule bikini top that featured triangle cups that seemingly were two sizes smaller, which made her spill out from the bottom. The plunging garment showcased ample cleavage and held together by thin straps that went over her neck and around her back. Laura wore matching bikini bottoms that featured high leg cuts that hugged her trim waist, and low-cut design that covered just enough of her modesty.

In the brand new photo, the raven-haired model sat on a bed, popping her left hip to the side as she tugged at her bottoms to tease her fans more. She looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face.

Laura sported a pair of hoop earrings in gold and a thick bangle in the same color. She wore her signature makeup look that consisted of groomed eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, and two coats of mascara. She did some contouring and added a hint of blush, then applied highlighter and put on a nude-colored lipstick.

In the caption, Laura mentioned that the dark-colored two-piece is her “basics.” She also tagged the U.K.-based brand Oh Polly and their other account Oh Polly Swim in the post.

The new addition to the model’s feed was a huge hit with her 797,000 followers. The photo racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 300 comments in just three hours of being live on the social media platform. Laura’s admirers and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and to rave about her killer body. Others couldn’t find the right words. Instead, they dropped a flame emoji to express their admiration for the beauty.

“Ugh this bikini and you,” one follower commented on the post, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“She is the baddest on the gram. Beautiful goddess. I love your nails!” another admirer wrote.

“Amazing body. Perfect shape. You are the perfect woman with a killer body and nice twins,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Absolutely nothing basic about you, sweetness!!” a fourth fan echoed.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Laura posted another set of sultry pics that showed off her insane figure in a neon pink bikini. In the photo, she tugged at her bikini top, which showed off major cleavage in the process.