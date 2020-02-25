American Model Brit Manuela Sizzles In A Strapless Floral Bikini: ‘Getting Ready For My Summer Travels’

It may still be February, but Brit Manuela is already getting ready for warmer weather. The American model took to her Instagram account this week to show off a look for her upcoming “summer travels,” and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

Brit made her most recent social media appearance on Monday in a new post that contained a total of two photos taken in Los Angeles. In the images, the 25-year-old was seen outside, sitting on the ledge of a short wall with a sea of plants and luscious greenery behind her. She turned her head to the side to stare off into the distance with a sultry pout, though her pout turned into a wide smile in the second slide of the upload.

In the caption of her post, Brit explained to her 883,000 followers that she was already preparing for her summer vacations by trying on some outfits from the California-based brand Lulus. Her ensemble of choice for the day was a minuscule white bikini adorned with delicate orange flowers.

Brit sizzled in the skimpy two-piece set that included a strapless top that wrapped around her chest and allowed her to showcase her toned arms. The number knotted right in the middle of her bosom, giving fans a glimpse of cleavage.

The brunette beauty also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The barely-there garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that put her toned legs and curves well on display for her fans to admire. It also featured thin straps that tied in dainty bows on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and abs.

Brit completed her ensemble with a gold pendant necklace that added just the right amount of bling. She wore a straw fedora hat on top of her dark locks, which were left down to cascade over her shoulder and behind her back. She also opted for a minimal makeup application that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the double Instagram update was a huge hit with the social media sensation’s fans. The upload has accrued more than 31,000 likes after 10 hours of going live, and that number continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well with compliments for Brit’s latest eye-popping display.

“Looks like the summer bod came early this year,” one person wrote.

“You are such goals,” said another fan.

“This bikini looks amazing on you,” commented a third admirer.

“You slay all day,” quipped a fourth social media user.

Brit is far from shy about showing off her flawless figure on Instagram. She recently dazzled her followers again when she rocked a set of teal lingerie that left little to the imagination. That look also proved extremely popular and earned more than 38,000 likes.