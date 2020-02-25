‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Sally’s Luck Turns Around

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 26, reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will receive some exciting news. After everything that she’s been through, the redhead will only be too glad that something is finally going her way, per SheKnows Soaps.

Sally will learn that she has redeemed herself after nearly being fired from Forrester Creations a few weeks ago. The redhead will discover that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will build on her work for his couture range. Sally will be stoked to find out that her talent is being recognized by one of the most revered designers in the industry. She will feel as if her hard work has paid off.

The fashion designer was recently diagnosed with an incurable illness. She learned that she only had one month left to live. Of course, she was devastated by the news, but did not want anyone else to find out her plight. She made Katie Logan (Heather Tom) promise she would not tell anyone else the news because she felt as if it was the only thing she could still control.

Instead of moping around, Sally went back to work. She couldn’t control her hand twitching, however, so she had been struggling with her designs. Katie even had to catch her when she lost her balance at Forrester Creations.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie encourages Sally to explore her treatment options. pic.twitter.com/lrW0fbdwW0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 25, 2020

It seems as if Katie knew she needed to step in so Sally could relax at work instead of fretting about letting Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) down. So, Katie approached Steffy and Ridge and told them that Sally was dying. Together, they concocted a plan to let Sally know that she was a valuable member of their team.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Sally will be blown away by the news that not only is her work of such a high standard that Ridge will use her designs, but that her efforts will be recognized in the future. Her work will be the only legacy she can leave behind, because she will never have a family or husband of her own. Or will she?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie also told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) the news about Sally’s illness. He and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) decided to put their relationship on hold so he could make Sally happy.

Wyatt will propose to Sally this week. Of course, she will be overwhelmed with emotions as everything starts falling in place for her. As many things are turning around for the redhead, is it possible that a last-minute cure can be found for her as well?