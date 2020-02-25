Devon Windsor Soaks Up ‘The Last Bit Of Sun’ In An Itty-Bitty White Bikini Before Heading To Paris

Devon Windsor is enjoying as much warm weather and bikini time as possible before jetting off to her next destination.

On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram account to dazzle her 1.9 million followers with a sizzling snap of her soaking up the “last bit of sun” before heading to Paris, where she is likely traveling to for Paris Fashion Week. The image captured the 25-year-old sitting on top of a white paddleboard in the middle of the ocean.

The cloudless sky and bright blue water made up the picturesque scene around Devon as the sun spilled over her flawless figure, which she showed off in yet another itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Devon stunned in her white two-piece, which a tag on the photo indicated was from her own Devon Windsor Swimwear line. The set included an underwire-style top made of a ribbed material that popped against her allover glow. Its thin shoulder straps allowed the model to show off her toned arms, while its wide and low-cut neckline displayed a hint of cleavage.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that covered only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that left her lean legs exposed in their entirety. Meanwhile, the thick waistband sat high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and abs.

Devon sported a pair of trendy square sunglasses to complete her beach day ensemble and added some bling with a necklace and trio of stud earrings. She tied her platinum tresses up in a tight bun to keep her locks out of her face and appeared to be going makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the catwalk queen’s latest bikini look. The snap has accrued over 14,000 likes after 18 hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments for Devon’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow QUEEN,” one person wrote.

Another admirer called Devon a “stunning sun goddess.”

“You are so beautiful that you must be a love poem sent from heaven to Earth,” commented a third follower.

This is hardly the first time that Devon has put her impressive physique on display for her Instagram followers. Just last week, the model shared another photo that captured her spending a day on the beach in a minuscule black bikini that left little to the imagination. That look also proved popular, earning over 17,000 likes.