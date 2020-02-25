Aussie Cutie Tarsha Whitmore Brands Herself ‘Little Miss Chubby Cheeks’ In Curve-Flaunting Instagram Post

The model referenced her plump cheeks in a sizzling upload that saw her slaying in a skintight blue dress.

Tarsha Whitmore had a lot to say about her appearance in a new Instagram photo that showed plenty of skin and curves. The Australian bombshell gave herself a cute nickname that was centered around her rosy, plump cheeks, and did her best to showcase the adorable feature by flashing a beaming smile at the camera. Shared with fans bright and early on Tuesday morning, the snap was captured somewhere in Brisbane and showed the hottie posing in a snazzy bar. The babe was seated at her table and looked smoking-hot in a slinky minidress, fixing the camera with radiant eyes and a joyful countenance.

Tarsha cut a provocative figure in the skintight outfit, which was a chic bodycon design from Oh Polly that fit her like a glove, emphasizing her hourglass frame. The dress was a sleeveless number and had a subtle bondage-inspired vibe, which was created by a pair of cheeky straps that crisscrossed over her collar bones. The detail called attention to the model’s decolletage area, which was amply showcased in the low-cut dress. The item boasted a bandeau neckline that was pulled low on her perky chest, exposing a good glimpse of cleavage. Tarsha went braless under the snug garment, putting on a tantalizing display for her fans.

The 19-year-old model was sitting with her legs crossed in an elegant posture that highlighted her curvy thighs. The microdress hemmed just below the hip, swathing her body in a tight, ruched embrace. The dress was a gorgeous baby-blue color that flattered her blonde tresses and dark, golden tan. The revealing outfit bared her sculpted shoulders, which were further accentuated by her flowy hairstyle. The Aussie beauty let her locks frame her busty assets as they fell over her shoulders in a cascade of loose waves, pulling up only a few strands into a high ponytail. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, luring the gaze to her beautiful visage.

Tarsha paired the sexy look with a stylish glam that underlined her pretty features. She wore a shimmering white eyeshadow and rocked bold faux eyelashes, which were dramatically curled. Her makeup also included a peach blush that added color to her fleshy cheeks, and a pearly pink lipstick.

The stunner made a reference to her “chubby cheeks” in the caption, and added a playful touch with a face-savoring-food emoji.

“Lemme squish them,” fellow Australian model Allie Auton responded to the caption, earning a handful of likes from Tarsha’s followers.

“Love your cheeks,” assured another Instagrammer, who added a pair of fire emoji to better put the point across.

The photo stirred quite the reaction from Tarsha’s ardent admirers, as many fans found the look charming. The post racked up more than 13,100 likes and 143 comments in the first three hours of being uploaded onto the platform, with plenty more to be expected throughout the day.

“Your adorable face!!! Have a great day,” wrote one person, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Ahh love that smile,” read another message, trailed by three hundred-points emoji.