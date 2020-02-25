Miami Model Amanda Trivizas Sizzles In Sheer Fishnet Bikini

Greek-Ecuadorian model Amanda Trivizas shared two new NSFW photos on Instagram on Monday, February 24, wherein she rocked an ultra-revealing sheer fishnet bikini from Fashion Nova. The model showcased her assets and curvaceous figure in the skimpy swimwear.

The 20-year-old stunner wore a three-piece set that comprised of a long sleeve crop top that reached just above her chest, a bikini top, and matching bikini thong. The tiny triangle cups of the top barely concealed Amanda’s chest as the material made out of sheer fabric that was almost see-through. Her bottoms were no different — made out of the same fabric that left little to the imagination. It featured thin straps that clung to her slender waist.

In the first Instagram photo, the Miami-based model leaned on a white cushioned sofa, her body facing the camera. From the view, major cleavage was on display, as well as her taut stomach, and flat abs. She placed her hand on her right hip and popped it to the side. Amanda looked to her left as if gazing at something.

In the second snap, the brunette posed sideways — her curvy behind exposed from this angle. She raised her chin as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

Amanda wore a glamorous makeup application that consisted of darkened eyebrows, expertly blended eyeshadow, black eyeliner, thick mascara, pink blush, and glowing highlighter. She completed her look by applying a generous amount of lip gloss on her pouty lips.

The raven-haired beauty wore her long locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that hung over her shoulders and back. As for her accessory, she sported a pair of dainty stud earrings and nothing else.

Amanda wrote a short caption and tagged Fashion Nova in the post and in the photo itself.

The latest Instagram share gained more than 50,000 likes and upwards of 870 comments in the first 17 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other admirers couldn’t find the right words, instead opting for a combination of emoji.

“Sooo obsessed w these,” fellow model Hannah Palmer commented on the post.

“You are so beautiful. Amazing photos,” another admirer wrote, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Seeing you Amanda aka best way to start the new week right!” a third social media user chimed in.

“Omg, you are looking so, so beautiful and gorgeous just like a beauty queen,” a fourth Instagram fan added.