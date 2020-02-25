Miami Model Amanda Trivizas Sizzles In Sheer Fishnet Bikini

Greek-Ecuadorian model Amanda Trivizas shared two new NSFW photos on Instagram on Monday, February 24, wherein she rocked an ultra-revealing sheer fishnet bikini from Fashion Nova. The model showcased her assets and curvaceous figure in the skimpy swimwear.

The 20-year-old stunner wore a three-piece set that was comprised of a long-sleeved crop top that stopped just above her chest, a bikini top, and matching bikini thong. The tiny triangle cups of the top barely concealed Amanda’s chest as the sheer fabric was almost see-through. Her bottoms were no different as they were made out of the same material, leaving little to the imagination, with thin straps that clung to her slender waist.

In the first Instagram photo, the Miami-based model leaned on a white cushioned sofa, her body facing the camera. From that angle, major cleavage was on display, as well as her taut stomach and flat abs. She placed her hand on her left hip and cocked it to the side while she looked to her right.

In the second snap, the brunette posed sideways, leaving her curvy behind exposed. She raised her chin as she stared straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

Amanda wore a glamorous makeup application that consisted of darkened eyebrows, expertly blended eyeshadow, black eyeliner, thick mascara, pink blush, and glowing highlighter. She completed her look by applying a generous amount of lip gloss on her pouty lips.

The raven-haired beauty wore her long locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that hung over her shoulders and back. As for her accessories, she sported a pair of dainty stud earrings and nothing else.

Amanda wrote a short caption and tagged Fashion Nova.

Her latest Instagram share gained more than 50,000 likes and upwards of 870 comments in the first 17 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other admirers couldn’t find the right words, instead opting for a combination of emoji.

“Sooo obsessed w these,” fellow model Hannah Palmer commented on the post.

“You are so beautiful. Amazing photos,” another admirer wrote, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Seeing you Amanda aka best way to start the new week right!” a third social media user chimed in.

“Omg, you are looking so, so beautiful and gorgeous just like a beauty queen,” a fourth Instagram fan added.