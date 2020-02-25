Ryan Seacrest Shares Sweet Pool Time With His ‘Princess’

Ryan Seacrest shared some sweet moments with his “princess” in a series of snaps posted on his Instagram. The entertainment mogul posted two images where he was photographed while getting in some one-on-one time with his infant niece Flora, proudly showing off the little girl to his 4.7 million social media followers.

Ryan and Flora posed for the camera as they spent some quality time together. The infant is the daughter of Ryan’s sister Meredith and her husband, Jimmy Leach, and she celebrated her first birthday in December 2019.

“Uncle Ry-Ry” — the pet name Ryan uses when he refers to himself to Flora — was seen in the first of two snaps in a pool with his favorite little girl as she lounged on a floating chaise.

The host of American Idol, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and On-Air with Ryan Seacrest was laughing in the image, looking happy as he went shirtless and wore a medallion on his neck. It is unclear from the angle of the photo what the medallion has on it. Meanwhile, dark sunglasses shaded his eyes from the rays of the sun.

Flora looked happy and relaxed while lying with her head on the cushioned part of the floater, her arms spread side to side and her legs positioned out in front of her. Ryan protectively held the floater, standing nearby to catch his niece in case she slips off.

The little girl rocked a one-piece bathing suit with a high neck and long sleeves to protect her body from the sun.

In the second of the two images, Ryan and Flora were in the shade and out of the pool. The talk show host wore a white polo shirt while his niece was wrapped in a fluffy white robe. Both sported cool sunglasses as they posed for the camera.

It appears that Ryan was making a cute joke by wearing Flora’s smaller sunglasses while she wore the oversized ones he rocked in the previous photo.

In the comments section, Meredith said that she loved her brother’s bond with Flora.

Other fans also chimed in with their feelings about the special relationship the uncle and niece have with one another.

“Flora is one lucky baby to have a great normal uncle that will spoil her big time,” said one follower of the talk show host on Instagram.

“She is soooo darn cute! Love the sweet relationship you share!” remarked a second fan.

Other fans remarked that they can’t wait for Ryan to begin his own family someday.

“You are going to make a wonderful daddy,” noted a third admirer.