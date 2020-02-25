Australian Beauty Rosanna Arkle Rocks Sexy Bikini In Beachside Snap

While it may be winter in some parts of the world, model Rosanna Arkle has been enjoying the summer months in the Southern Hemisphere. On Monday, her latest Instagram share caught her flaunting her killer body in a sexy bikini while enjoying some time on the beach in New Zealand.

Rosanna did not indicate what beach she happened to be at for the photo, but she seemed to have it all to herself. She stood on white sands with the ocean partially visible off to one side. The teal color of the sky blended perfectly with the water, creating a visually pleasing effect.

However lovely the scenery was, Rosanna was the focal point of the snap. The image captured her entire body as she faced the camera. The model’s swimsuit was a peach color, which flattered her deep bronze tan. The top was a bandeau-style that stretched across her chest, highlighting her cleavage. The bottoms were low-rise with strings tied into bows around her hips, drawing the eye to her slender waist and taut abs.

Rosanna stood with her hands near the side of her head as she stared ahead with a pouty expression on her face. She posed with one leg forward, showing off her toned thighs and curvy hips. Her shapely arms were also on display. Her shapely shadow fell on the sand behind her, creating a lovely silhouette.

She wore a beige headband and her long tresses fell over one shoulder. The wind blew a few strands of hair across her pretty face. Rosanna appeared to be wearing a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, and thick lashes. Her cheeks were also contoured, and she wore a rose shade on her lips.

In the caption, she indicated that she would like to make one more trip to the island before the weather turns cold.

Her 5.1 million followers seemed to enjoy looking at the snap, as flame and heart-eye emoji filled the comments.

Other fans poured on the compliments.

“What a flawless beauty you are. Breathtaking,” one admirer wrote.

“Omg you’re really a goddess so stunning,” a second Instagram user said.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower told her.

“You are looking great no matter where you are!” commented a fourth fan.

Rosanna does have a knack for looking spectacular wherever she goes. She appears to enjoy traveling just as much as her followers enjoy looking at her wearing skimpy outfits, like the teddy she wore a couple of weeks ago.