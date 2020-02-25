Ashley Graham Posts Intimate Breastfeeding Photo A Month After Giving Birth To Son Isaac

Ashley Graham appears to be transitioning beautifully into the role of mother as she keeps her 10.5 million Instagram followers up-to-date on her newborn son Isaac’s developments. Born on January 18, the model has already posted several photos of him to her social media account along with captions reflecting on life as a mom.

On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the photo-sharing site to let her fans see a more intimate side of having a baby. She was photographed breastfeeding her tiny son, who appeared to be engulfed in a yellow outfit while cradled in his mom’s lap.

In the photo, Ashley rests cross-legged on her messy bed with her back against a tower of pillows. As she sits in the lower right-hand side of the frame, viewers can see the morning light shining through giant windows, reflected on the wall behind her. She wears a black nursing bra and has her long, brunette tresses twisted up into a bun at the top of her head. The model is focused on her phone as Isaac eats and she doesn’t appear to be wearing makeup.

In the caption of the sweet photo, Ashley tells her followers that it’s a multitasking Sunday, referring to breastfeeding and working on her phone at the same time.

Many of the Instagram sensation’s followers who were also fellow moms could relate to her comment, responding directly to her caption in the comments section of the post.

“4 kids nursed them all for 2 years each. It’s amazing what you can do with one hand,” one Instagram user wrote.

The photo received plenty of love from the model’s millions of followers, earning more than 750,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments in the first day of being posted.

While Ashley received messages complimenting her on her new journey as a mom and appreciating her openness, there were also a few comments from social media users who were not impressed with her admission that she breastfeeds and works at the same time.

“You should pay attention to your child when you feed him. It should be an intimate moment. Mobile destroys it,” one follower commented.

However, Ashley received more comments from fans relating to her experience as a mother and the difficulties that come from managing life and raising a baby at the same time than from those shaming her.

“You are the prettiest mama I have ever seen!!!,” a follower wrote.

The new mama announced the birth of her son on Instagram in a sweet black-and-white photo that featured Ashley holding Isaac’s tiny hand.