Paris Hilton Wears Open Jeweled Jacket & Matching Pants For ‘Cosmopolitan’ Cover

Paris Hilton is the latest cover girl for the current Cosmopolitan Magazine issue and looks nothing short of incredible.

The “Stars Are Blind” hitmaker stunned in a creamy pink-colored blazer jacket that had silver jewels embroidered all over. She wore nothing underneath the jacket and displayed her decolletage and stomach. The garment was paired with high-waisted pants of the same design that really complimented Hilton’s skin tone.

The blond beauty left her chest bare with no necklaces and didn’t opt for any other visible accessories. She sported her long straight hair down and left it to rest behind her. She rocked a coat of white nail polish on her manicured nails and applied a glossy lip.

For the cover shot, Hilton posed in front of a purple-gray backdrop and was captured from the thighs-up. The “Nothing In This World” songstress placed one hand on her hip and the other on her left leg which she pushed forward. She glanced at the camera lens with a soft expression and made it look effortless to be that beautiful.

On the right of the cover, her name was written in white text. Underneath in black “At home with the queen of extra” is displayed.

For her caption, Hilton expressed that she loved her latest cover with the publication. She geotagged the upload as Beverly Hills, California.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 580 comments, proving to be popular with her 11.6 million followers.

“I love this!!! I’m going to buy a copy!” one user wrote.

“Forever young, most beautiful girl and bosswoman,” another shared

“I am living for this look!! I can’t wait to get a copy,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Congratulations on making the Cosmo cover Paris Hilton, you are the most beautiful woman on earth. I love you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Hilton, who is now 39-years-old, is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the business mogul shared a throwback shot of herself on Instagram which dates back to when she was 13-years-old. Hilton was pictured from the shoulders-up wearing a blue polka-dot top with thick straps. She sported her signature blond hair with a middle parting and rocked a glossy lip. For her caption, she explained that even back in her early teens, she was practicing how to pout for a selfie. Unsurprisingly, the vintage shot gathered in over 132,000 likes.