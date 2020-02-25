Tori Spelling Reveals How Her Kids Are Brutally Bullied At School In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

The mom of five shares the heartbreaking details of her kids' struggles at a California middle school.

Tori Spelling says her two oldest children have been through “so much bullying” at school that she can no longer stay silent about it. In a heartbreaking Instagram share, the mom of five detailed the devastating bullying that has damaged her kids, Liam and Stella McDermott, and their self-esteem.

Spelling captioned a photo of Liam and Stella when they were toddlers as she shared her family’s heartbreak with fans. The blonde babies are sitting on rocking toys in the sweet throwback photo. But in the caption to the pic, Tori shared that those carefree days are long gone.

In the caption, Spelling revealed that Stella, 11, has endured “enough bullying for a lifetime” in her first year at middle school.

Spelling blasted her kids’ old school in Encino, where administrators victim-blamed Stella after a child, whose wealthy parents are on the school board, tormented her. After the McDermott kids transferred to a new school, things got even worse. Spelling says her daughter was teased about her weight and endured explicit commentary from a boy in her class.

Spelling says Stella now associates her education with “boys that have been so horrific to her.”

While the 11-year-old wanted to empower other young girls and become a business leader – fans know Stella previously started a slime business – she is now experiencing panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school.

Spelling then revealed that while her oldest child, Liam, graduated from the Encino elementary school, he was called “unmotivated” and “lazy” by the principal. Once Liam hit middle school, Spelling said her 12-year-old son was bullied to the point that he developed “severe emotional-based headaches and stomach aches.”

Spelling added that Liam was bullied so badly that she had to pull him from the school. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum did not reveal where Stella and Liam attend school now.

In comments to the post, fans and friends offered support to Spelling and her family. Some suggested that Spelling try homeschool or cyber school for her kids.

“Heartbreaking! Children should feel safe at school! Thank you for sharing with all of us!” one commenter wrote.

“It makes me sick to read this,” a second fan wrote. “We live in such a cruel world. God bless you and your beautiful children.”

“I’ve been a teacher for 20 years,” another added. “Sadly, bullying has gotten worse, especially with social media. My suggestion is enroll them in an online school, and save their emotional well being.”

Sadly, because they are the children of two celebrities and are in the public eye, Spelling’s kids have endured bullying from online trolls as well. Last year, Spelling’s husband, actor Dean McDermott, blasted social media trolls who bullied and fat-shamed his kids in the comments to a family photo posted on Instagram. McDermott said he was “absolutely horrified and disgusted” by the comments being left about his kids.

“Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!” the actor asked at the time.

Social media bullies have also made fun of the McDermott kids’ hair and how they dress.

In addition to Liam and Stella, Spelling and McDermott are parents to younger children Hattie, Finn, and Beau. McDermott also has an adult son, Jack, from his first marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.