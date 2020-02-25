Aussie Bombshell Abby Dowse Flaunts Killer Bikini Body In A Steamy Poolside Video

On Tuesday, Abby Dowse put her killer bikini body on display in a steamy Instagram video shared with fans at the break of dawn. The gorgeous Australian model slipped into a tiny leopard-print two-piece that left little to the imagination, and hit the pool to showcase her perfect curves in a sun-kissed setting suitable for her scanty outfit.

The 31-year-old hottie showed off her chiseled figure in a teeny triangle string bikini comprised of a halterneck top and low-waist, high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit provided little coverage, showing plenty of toned, tanned skin. Abby flaunted her perky chest in the minuscule top, exposing a whole lot of cleavage, as well as some a copious amount of sideboob. At the same time, she proudly displayed her sculpted lower body in the cheeky bottoms, showcasing everything from her flat tummy to her pert derriere.

The video captured Abby from the thigh up, and was focused on the model’s enviable hourglass frame. The stunning blonde appeared to be knee-deep in water, and looked fabulous as she soaked up the sun in the daring bikini. The clip started off with a shot of Abby facing the camera with a scorching look. The babe had one hip cocked to the side and looked down as she adjusted the swimsuit, tugging on the strings of her bottoms to pull them higher on her hip bones. She then playfully tilted her head and arched her back, letting her hands fall down at thigh level.

The model showed off her trim midriff and taut waistline, flaunting her gym-honed physique. Her round hips and firm thighs were also on display, as was her incredible thigh gap. Her bottoms were a side-tie design and were secured with large, loopy bows that draped down her hips, emphasizing her curves. Her skin glistened in the sunlight, calling attention to her dark, luscious bronze.

Abby swerved to showcase her assets from the profile, and then completely turned her back to the camera to show off her her curvy derriere. The stunner continued to pull on her bikini bottoms up until the final shot, and then swerved again to throw a smoldering gaze at the lens. She clip was as seductive as it was revealing, as the sizzling blonde showed some seriously sultry moves while parading her jaw-dropping figure before the camera.

The bombshell topped off her sizzling look with a pair of trendy dark sunglasses that sported thin, golden frames. The stylish eyewear perfectly mirrored the palette of her leopard-print bikini, which also flattered her honey-colored tresses. Abby added glitz to her attire with an entire collection of sparkling jewelry, which included massive hoop earrings, her usual layered necklace, a pair of bracelets, and a few rings. She pulled her hair up into a messy bun, leaving a few rebel tendrils to frame her face.

The clip showed her posing in her backyard swimming pool — a sight that has become familiar to her fans from previous bikini posts. Abby recently shared a sun-drenched snap wherein the rocked a barely-there silver bikini that saw her posing in the exact same place. The model added a retro filter to her video, and credited Australian brand, Black Swallow, for the enticing pool outfit.

The post proved to be very popular among her scores of admirers, racking up more than 41,500 likes and close to 300 comments in just four hours of going live. Fans were very impressed with the hot look, and complimented the Instagram star for her outfit, hairstyle, and stunning curves.

“Body of dreams,” wrote one person.

“Looove the hair like that [heart-eyes emoji] That look is crazy fierce,” penned another, adding a fire emoji.

“That Bikni [sic] matches your hair. [fire emoji] Love the pool as well,” commented a third Instagrammer, ending with a sparkling-heart emoji.

“Oh I know, I’ll never forget that spree you had like a week straight all in leopard [leopard and big-grin emoji] Always looks [sic] amazing in it,” remarked a fourth follower, leaving a heart-eyes emoji at the end of their message.

The Aussie beauty followed-up with a close-up photo of the same swimsuit, in which she put her buxom curves front and center. The snap garnered a little over 12,000 likes and 370-plus comments in just one hour of having been posted.