WWE News: Former Champion Says Company’s Locker Room Is ‘Too Friendly’ These Days

In a recent interview, veteran WWE superstar Big Show opined that the company’s locker room of the present is vastly different from the one he was a part of in his early years with the company. As he sees it, today’s wrestlers may be too nice for their own good and not aggressive enough to fight for a top spot in the card.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Show appeared on the most recent episode of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast, where he discussed various topics, including a comparison of WWE’s past and present backstage culture. According to the seven-time world champion, the company’s modern-day locker room — which he remains a part of as an occasional performer — is “too nice” and “too friendly” and not conducive to what WWE owner Vince McMahon wants to see from his talents.

“People are too comfortable and too happy to be working there. Vince will tell you himself, ‘if you don’t step on toes, you’re never gonna make it in this business.’ I wanna see some toe-stepping. I’m not saying be a d*ck in the locker room.”

Talking about what he wants to see from his current backstage colleagues, Show said that it’s important for wrestlers to “do business” and stand up for themselves and realize that they can’t expect to be friends with everyone in the locker room. He explained that WWE superstars do their jobs in order to make money first and foremost, adding that 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match winner Drew McIntyre has made “good progress” since returning to the company. Show said he sees the 34-year-old Scotsman as someone who epitomizes what it means to aggressively fight for one’s spot without crossing the line too much.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, McIntyre’s reinvention from comedy jobber toward the end of his first WWE run to no-nonsense performer appears to have reaped dividends. Although the company’s plans are still very much subject to change, rumors are suggesting that he might be booked to defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship during their match at WrestleMania 36 in April.

“He looks like a million bucks, he works like a million bucks. He’s not out there passing out flapjacks,” Show said about McIntyre, comparing the former Intercontinental Champion to The New Day and their crowd-pleasing babyface gimmick.

Although he stressed that McIntyre isn’t the type to partake in the silly onscreen antics that have made The New Day one of WWE’s most popular factions in recent years, Show explained to Austin that he actually finds the trio entertaining and athletic. He did, however, add that New Day member Big E should “get a little more aggressive” as he has the potential to break out on his own as a singles star.