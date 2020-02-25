Michael Lohan’s Ex-Wives, Dina Lohan & Kate Major, Are Now Living Together

Michael Lohan‘s ex-wives Dina Lohan and Kate Major, are allegedly living together in Dina’s home in Merrick, NY reports Page Six.

When the outlet contacted Kate for a comment, Dina reportedly took the phone from her and told the reporter that she was “being a mother” by protecting Kate. “I’ve been through it all before,” she said.

It’s not clear when Kate and Dina connected. Ten years ago, when Kate and Michael first got engaged, Dina gave a rather scathing interview about the new couple to Radar Online. She called their romance “a marriage made in tabloid heaven.”

She then went on to say, “He’s 9 months behind in his child support. I wish him the best but pay for the kids you already have.”

It appears that things have changed over the last decade. The Page Six article doesn’t indicate whether or not Dina reached out to Kate or vice versa.

Their new living arrangements come on the heels of Michael’s latest arrest. The Inquisitr previously reported that Michael was taken into custody after Kate claimed he strangled her and threatened her life.

However, per a previous Page Six article, Michael is fighting back against Kate’s claims. The estranged spouses have been firing back and forth at each other via the press since their early February arrests. Michael is claiming that Kate framed him for assault after he tipped off the police that she was driving drunk. Kate was arrested for a DUI on February 9, and Michael was taken into custody the following day for “criminal obstruction of breathing.”

“I WILL go public with the evidence PROVING Kate lied!” Michael said in an email to the Page Six tip line.

“The guy is a liar and the truth will always prevail. There’s proof of what he did to me. His little circus is over,” Kate fired back.

All three adults have been arrested numerous times in the past. Kate allegedly attacked Michael with a candle holder a few years ago. As for Dina, she has also been caught up in a few scrape-ups. Last month, Dina was arrested for DWI.

John W. Ferguson / Getty Images

On social media, followers of the Lohan family scandals voiced their opinions on the two former wives living together. Some people even said that the two women living together would make a fantastic reality show and recommended that Bravo get in touch with them.

“And their both Alcoholics so their both enabling each other what could go wrong?” questioned one user.