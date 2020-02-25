Ivanka Trump Accompanied Her Father To India And Americans Are Confused About Why She’s There

Ivanka Trump has traveled to India with her father, President Donald Trump. Since arriving there, more than a few Americans have wondered on social media just why the first daughter is there.

The President is making his first-ever trip to the country since he took office but it’s far from the first trip anyone in the family has made when it comes to their business interests. As the Huffington Post pointed out, India is home to the most Trump-branded real estate ventures in the entire world outside of North America.

It wasn’t that long ago that Walter Shaub – the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics – criticized Ivanka for what he characterized as pleasure junkets on the taxpayer’s dime. Specifically, he was talking about a trip she took to Dubai on what was the third anniversary of the opening of Trump International Golf Club Dubai.

On Monday, Ivanka drew the ire of many people on Twitter when she posted several photos of herself, as well as her husband, Jared Kushner, taking in the sites. One particular tweet, showing her standing in front of the Taj Mahal with the caption, “the grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe-inspiring,” drew quite a bit of criticism.

One user asked simply, “WHY ARE YOU THERE???????”

Another poster went a bit more into detail about their displeasure at Ivanka Trump and what appeared to be sightseeing.

“So glad our tax dollars could fund your sightseeing trip. Millions of Americans will never be able to afford a trip like that, but so happy you’re enjoying yourself at our expense.”

“Oh look, another free trip for #NepotismBarbie! So glad that we the taxpayers are helping you see the world and make business deals to fatten your pocketbook!” Another user posted in response to a picture of her and Kushner standing together and smiling broadly.

“But Hunter Biden…” said yet another Twitter user. This was in reference to Joe Biden’s son, who Republicans have claimed only got a position on the board of directors for Ukrainian company, Burisma because of his family connections.

Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been appointed White House officials by the President of the United States, even though neither has any previous experience in government. Despite that fact, they and other members of their family claimed the Hunter Biden situation was one that was totally unheard of and totally untenable.

Perhaps what has irked those Americans commenting on Ivanka Trump’s trip to India with her father is that it’s not the first time she’s taken this kind of trip on the taxpayer dime and if history is any indication, won’t be the last.