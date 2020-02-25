Sierra Skye Poses On Her Knees In Floral Lingerie On Instagram

Sierra Skye shared her fifth Instagram update of the month today and flaunted her toned physique in a floral lingerie set. She posed on her knees for the flirty selfie that’s likely to have caught the attention of many of her 4.2 million followers.

The blonde beauty posed on a cream couch next to a couple of hot pink pillows. She spread her knees and placed her right hand behind her, holding her phone with her left hand. The phone had an alligator-skin pink case that matched the pillows and she glanced at the screen with a sultry pout on her face. She noted in the caption that the case was from Affluent, a luxury Italian leather accessories brand based in Los Angeles.

Sierra’s lingerie was dark green with red and yellow floral accents. The bra had lace trim along her cleavage and her matching thong bottoms had thin side straps that rested high on her hips. Her pose and ensemble allowed her to flaunt her toned abs and legs.

The model wore her hair pulled up in a stylish high bun, securing it with a white-and-tan headband. Her bangs framed her face and she added glam to her look with a couple of silver hoop earrings. Her makeup application included shimmery pink eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick. Plus, the sensation rocked a chic French manicure that popped against the phone case.

Sierra was photographed inside a dimly lit room, although she was well-lit thanks to the use of a flash. Behind her was a wall that looked like it was covered in white paper. On the adjacent wall, there was a framed poster featuring women’s legs.

Her followers headed to the comments section to share these messages.

“Obsessed with the set omg sooo cute!!” gushed an admirer.

“I can’t [sic] believe how beautiful you are,” declared a second supporter.

“@sierraskye You look so f*cking good,” raved a fan.

“I think I might HAVE an OBSESSION………………… with the case, of course!!!” joked a fourth social media user.

Sierra’s second-newest post was also a lingerie pic, except that time, she wore a sporty set and posed by a modern shower. The ensemble was gray with white accents and her thong left her booty on show. She stood with her body angled towards the camera and held a towel in her right hand. She placed her left hand on the shower door and had a sultry expression on her face. The model wore her hair in a half-ponytail.