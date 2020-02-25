Donald Trump Calls On Sonia Sotomayor To Recuse Herself After Her SCOTUS Bias Comments

Donald Trump is in India tonight but the diplomatic trip isn’t stopping him from watching his favorite network. On Monday night, the President issued a tweet signifying he had been keeping an eye on Laura Ingraham and her nightly program. Apparently, Monday’s episode featured comments that were made last Friday in an official dissent of a recent ruling by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor about what she perceives as a bias from the court’s more conservative justices towards Trump.

The President took offense at Sotomayor’s comments and issued a pair of tweets calling for both her and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse themselves from any case that has to do with his administration.

“This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to ‘shame’ some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a ‘faker.’ Both should recuse themselves… on all Trump, or Trump related, matters! While ‘elections have consequences’, I only ask for fairness, especially when it comes to decisions made by the United States Supreme Court!”

It was pointed out by one user shortly after the tweets went out that Trump appeared to have been spending his last moments before going to visit the Indian prime minister watching Fox News.

The first shots in the President’s latest feud with a liberal member of the political class were fired by Justice Sotomayor when she felt the Supreme Court has intervened too often to grant emergency stays or other interventions at the Trump administration’s behest.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

CNN reported she talked about the number of times SCOTUS has intervened in these cases often gives the appearance of the “winning party” putting its thumb on the scale in its favor. The final straw was a 5-4 decision by the court in favor of the Trump administration’s “Public Charge” policy.

That policy makes it harder for legal immigrants to gain citizen status if they had ever used any kind of government assistance such as food stamps. While Sotomayor was charged with writing the dissent, the other liberal justices, who voted alongside her in the case, did not join in her claims of conservative bias towards Donald Trump by the majority of the court.

Since the President was acquitted in his recent impeachment trial by the Republican-controlled Senate, he has been quite active on Twitter, routinely going after anyone he considers a political rival. Over the weekend, while preparing for the journey to India, Trump took time out to weigh in on the Nevada Democratic caucuses, issuing a rather sarcastic congratulatory note to caucus winner Bernie Sanders.

While Justice Sotomayor has not responded to President Trump directly, it’s not expected that either she nor Justice Ginsberg plan to recuse themselves from any cases involving his administration.