Harvey Weinstein Rushed To Hospital Monday Night After Allegedly Having Chest Pains

Earlier tonight, Harvey Weinstein was escorted to Bellevue Hospital in New York after claiming he was suffering from chest pains, heart palpitations, and high blood pressure, according to a report from People. His health scare comes just hours after a Manhattan jury composed of five women and seven men found him guilty on two charges, one of rape in the third degree and the other of a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found not guilty on three charges.

Even though over 80 different victims have come forward to accuse the former movie producer of assault and harassment, the verdict decided today was based on the accusations of two women. One was actress Jessica Mann and the other woman was a former production assistant named Miriam “Mimi” Haley.

Some of the alleged incidents took place too far outside the case’s time frame, but the prosecution still used them as a way to paint Weinstein’s purported pattern of abusive and predatory behavior throughout his career. Now that he has been found guilty, he will have to remain in jail until his sentencing date, where he could potentially be sentenced to years in prison. His legal team is planning on filing an appeal.

“There are issues in this trial that were extremely troubling, and they prejudiced Mr. Weinstein’s ability to have his case fairly judged,” said his lawyers, Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis.

Weinstein was reportedly being transported to the infirmary at Riker’s Island when his chest pains began. The transport team rerouted him to Bellevue.

This incident is not the first in which Weinstein’s health has become a talking point. Per the People article, during previous court cases, he was spotted leaning on two men for support and using a walker. The press alleged that he used his walker as a way to garner sympathy from the jury and the general public.

In part of a statement to People, Rotunno asserted that the disgraced film executive was in a car accident last summer, one that caused him several serious injuries. He will reportedly receive back surgery later this week.

“He has been using a walker to assist him as the back pain has increased. He wanted to leave the walker in the car, so it did not appear that he was looking for sympathy, as he is not. The press surrounding his physical condition is mean spirited and false.”

According to an article from CNN, Weinstein is “okay” and will be transferred to the correctional facility after his doctors release him.