Bethany Lily April Sizzles In Sparkling Nude Bodysuit On Instagram

Bethany Lily April has been posting lots of lingerie and swimsuit pics on Instagram lately but she switched it up today with a sizzling photo of herself in a sparkling nude bodysuit. The hottie posed outdoors for the eye-catching image and showed off her curvy body.

The outfit was several shades darker than her skin tone, but at first glance, some fans might have thought that she wasn’t wearing any clothes. Bethany stood with her right shoulder facing the camera, propping up her right knee and placing her hand on her thigh. She also grabbed her right elbow with her left hand and glanced over at the camera with a sultry pout on her face. She tilted her head slightly, showing how her long locks were hard to miss.

Bethany wore her hair brushed on her back with several pieces falling around her shoulders. Her wavy locks were lit up dramatically by the sunlight. Her makeup included pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, and heavy mascara.

The model’s bodysuit had thin straps and a low scoop neckline that put her cleavage on show. It also appeared to be a thong-cut ensemble, as the side of her bare booty was on display. The ensemble had tiny white gems that were scattered throughout, adding a flirty vibe to her look.

She stood outside on a bright green lawn, but the photographer left the backdrop very out-of-focus, keeping the attention completely on the stunner.

The sensation gave credit to the people who made the photo shoot possible by tagging them in the post. This included photographer Ryan Astamendi and makeup artist Evelyn McCullough. She also revealed that she was rocking hair extensions from FiFi.

The blonde’s adoring fans flooded the comments section with a variety of compliments.

“Glowing like an angel,” gushed a follower.

“Think I would be distracted trying to bird watch,” joked a second social media user, responding to her caption.

“My absolute fav post notification,” declared an admirer.

“Flawless from head to toe,” wrote a fourth supporter.

Bethany also tantalized her fans with another sultry post yesterday. That time, she rocked a bikini top with a low neckline that allowed her to showcase her chest. She paired this with frayed light denim shorts that she wore partially unbuttoned with the waistband folded over. She wore her hair down in a side part and her straight locks reached her upper arms. The model posed facing the camera straight on, tugging at her shorts with her left hand.