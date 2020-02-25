Netflix Launches Daily Top 10 List, Providing Further Insight Into Viewership Data

The streaming giant is making more information about its most popular programs available.

Netflix has been notoriously secretive when it comes to viewership data about its programs. Now, it’s letting users in on which shows are the most popular, according to a blog post from the company. The streaming service will now let all users see what the 10 most popular programs are on a given day.

Netflix has been experimenting with the feature in the U.K. and Mexico, but on Monday, it announced that it would be rolling the feature out globally.

“Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more,” wrote Cameron Johnson, Director of Product Innovation.

The lists launched Monday, and appear as a new row of ranked tiles on the service’s home screen. There are additional lists specific to TV and Movies under each of those tabs on the streamer. Netflix said the lists would be updated every day, and the order of the titles would shift depending on their relevance to an individual user.

Titles that are featured on the list will get a “Top 10” badge, and their rank on the list will also be featured when users navigate to the individual title pages.

On the feature’s inaugural day, the top listing in the U.S. was the TV series Love is Blind, followed by director Dee Rees’s new film The Last Thing He Wanted in the second position. Other titles featured on the list included series like Locke & Key, Narcos Mexico and Better Call Saul as well as movies like A Bad Moms Christmas.

Starting today you’ll notice something new when you go on Netflix: The Top 10 row! The lists update daily to show what's popular in your country and are broken into three categories: Netflix overall, shows & films. Here’s an example of what they look like https://t.co/PKxTreBQuo pic.twitter.com/qaAlqCGgRn — Netflix US (@netflix) February 24, 2020

At the time of the launch, Netflix provided no additional information as to how these daily rankings are determined. In the blog post, Johnson suggested that the new service was designed to give users an easy way to see what’s in the zeitgeist at any given moment.

“When you watch a great movie or TV show, you share it with family and friends, or talk about it at work, so other people can enjoy it too. We hope these top 10 lists will help create more of these shared moments, while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily,” he wrote.

In the past, Netflix has only selectively released information regarding its top performing content. At the end of 2019, the streamer released data suggesting that Stranger Things, You, and The Witcher were among the most popular series on the streamer in that year, per Variety.