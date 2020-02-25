Patrick Mahomes Jokes With Joe Burrow Over Their ‘Tiny Hands’

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, some of the best players in the college football ranks reported to the NFL combine on Monday morning. Among those in attendance for the first day was a national champion and Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow. The LSU quarterback is expected to be the first overall pick in the draft, as long as the team doing the selection stays the Cincinnati Bengals.

While scouts are almost in lockstep with Burrow being someone who truly deserves to be the number one pick, there was one measurement that was made public was the size of the quarterback’s hands. ESPN reported the distance from pinkie to thumb was nine inches. Those nine inches means his hands are the smallest of any expected first-round quarterback since 2008.

Because there will always be NFL scouts who are looking for a reason not to draft the undisputed best talent available, the reports of Burrow’s hand size quickly turned into concern for some, whether that concern is warranted. To his credit, the former Ohio State backup decided to make out of the measurements. On Monday night, Burrow posted on Twitter he was considering calling it a career.

“Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts.”

The comment was clearly made in jest and it didn’t take long for media outlets around the country to notice the troll job. It turns out there were some players for other teams that took notice of how Joe Burrow decided to handle the “bad news.”

Kyle Rivas / Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows a thing or two about being underrated entering the NFL Draft. The former Texas Tech quarterback put up huge numbers during his college career but scouts felt there was a chance he might have been a “system quarterback.” It turns out, the Super Bowl champion was also tagged with having small hands. He also took to Twitter on Monday night to joke around with Burrow a bit.

“My small hands are doing alright so far….i believe in ya”

Mahomes concluded his tweet with three laughing emojis.

It’s no secret that the Bengals have their eye on Joe Burrow, even if he’s made some comments in the last few weeks that have come Cincy fans wondering whether he might hold out should he be the number one overall pick. No matter what team he plays for, Burrow is going to be chasing Patrick Mahomes from day one for the title of best young quarterback in the NFL.