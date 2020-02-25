‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Jill Makes Big Plans

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 25 bring an unexpected opportunity for Billy, but he might not be open to anything new right now. Plus, Phyllis gets an interesting offer, but she has something else up her sleeve.

Jill (Jess Walton) reveals a new business venture, according to SheKnows Soaps. Not surprisingly, Jill is desperately worried about her son, Billy (Jason Thompson). He broke things off with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Even though Victoria is stuck fighting her life after being stabbed at the Newman Gala by Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), Billy likely won’t reunite with her this time. Jill feels like Billy needs a direction before he once again spirals out of control. She doesn’t necessarily want to fix her son, but Jill does want to channel his energy into something positive.

Of course, Billy has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want to do anything that makes him feel tied down. It’s possible that Jill’s idea would feel just as overwhelming as working for Jabot. Jill hopes that Billy will run the new social media division of Chancellor Enterprises. After all, Newman Enterprises certainly needs some competition, and Chancellor is poised to do that if it can manage the brand properly. All Jill’s plans hinge on Billy’s acceptance, though, and that’s not very likely. With Victoria in the hospital, the man who stabbed her on the loose, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) worried about their friendship, Billy already has a lot on his plate.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets an intriguing offer. She wants The Grand Phoenix Hotel, and at this point, only Abby (Melissa Ordway) stands in Phyllis’s way. Abby thinks she may have a solution to her Phyllis problem, and although Chance (Donny Boaz) isn’t a fan of Abby’s plan, she goes ahead and pulls the trigger with her read headed nemesis. Abby offers to buy out Phyllis’s shares of the hotel for three times what they’re worth. Phyllis is intrigued by the offer, which Abby notes is a limited time thing.

However, Abby fails to realize that Phyllis already has some tricks in the works. The whole hotel is facing lawsuits over the guests who were present when Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) held Chelsea, Adam (Mark Grossman), and Connor (Judah Mackey) hostage in the lobby. That could end up causing Abby a much bigger headache than it’s worth — or at least that’s what Phyllis is counting on happening.