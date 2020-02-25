NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal, Victor Oladipo Could Be Available In Trade Talks Next Summer, Per ‘ESPN’

The 2020 NBA free agency won’t be star-studded compared to the previous offseason, but the summer of 2020 could still be an exciting one as several NBA superstars are expected to start finding their way out of their current teams. Though the 2019-20 NBA season is still far from over, rumors are already circulating around a number of NBA players, including Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers.

In a recent article, Tim Bontemps of ESPN named Beal and Oladipo as the star players who could be available in trade talks in the 2020 NBA offseason.

“Had Beal not agreed to a contract extension in October, he would have been the top name in this year’s trade market. Once we hit the offseason, he’ll be eligible to be moved again. A top-15 player stuck on a rebuilding team, Beal has the potential to entirely reshape the 2021 title race if he lands on a contender. One other name to watch: Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, who only recently came back from a ruptured quad tendon. Next season will be the final year of his contract, which generates questions about any star player’s future.”

It would no longer be a surprise if Beal becomes the subject of trade rumors once again in the summer of 2020, especially now that the Wizards are expected to suffer another huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season. Beal may have said on numerous occasions about his desire to end his NBA career in Washington, but he also made it clear that he wants to be on an NBA team that has a realistic chance of winning the NBA championship title.

John Wall’s absence has undeniably played a major role in the Wizards’ struggle in the 2019-20 NBA season but even if he’s healthy, it remains a big question mark if Washington has what it takes to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and contend for the 2020 NBA championship title. Between him and Oladipo, Beal is expected to gain more suitors on the trade market next summer.

Beal is currently in perfect shape and establishing an All-Star caliber performance this season. In 48 games he played, the 26-year-old shooting guard is averaging 29.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Oladipo is yet to look like his old self since returning from an injury but once he regains his All-Star form, he would undeniably be a great addition to NBA teams who are in need of additional star power and backcourt boost to have a better chance of winning the NBA championship title.