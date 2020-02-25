Rose McGowan Speaks Out On The Harvey Weinstein Verdict

Following the announcement of Weinstein's verdict on Monday, the actress took to Twitter to react to the news.

Earlier today, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two of the counts he was facing in a New York trial. Following the news of his conviction on those counts, a number of celebrities and social media personalities weighed in on the news, including Rose McGowan. In a series of tweets, McGowan stated that the news of the verdict represented “huge step forward” for all those looking for healing.

In her tweets, McGowan also thanked the women who had testified against Weinstein, the prosecutor who worked to convict him and the jury that ultimately found him guilty.

Weinstein was found guilty of one count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree against former Project Runway production assistant Mimi Haley, and one count of third-degree rape against aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

According to CNN, the former movie producer will face a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of more than two decades when he faces sentencing next month. In addition to the two guilty counts against Weinstein, the jury also acquitted him on three more serious allegations, including charges of predatory sexual assault involving Mann and Haley.

McGowan has been an outspoken advocate for the #MeToo movement since its inception more than two years ago. In addition to advocating on the issue, the actress also accused Weinstein of raping her personally, per ABC News.

Today is a powerful day & a huge step forward in our collective healing — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 24, 2020

McGowan details the story of her alleged rape in her book Brave, where she describes an encounter with Weinstein that happened in January of 1997 at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. At the time, McGowan was a rising star in Hollywood, and she said that she believed Weinstein would respect her intelligence during their meeting. She said her first impression of him left her terrified. In spite of that impression, she said the meeting went well until she turned to leave.

“In my head, I was on my way out a door. My brain was on the next moment of what I had to do that day. And the next thing I know, I’m in a totally completely different situation that is not anywhere my brain had anticipated going. So my poor brain is just, like, shocked. And my poor body is left behind,” McGowan said.

In the book, she alleges that Weinstein pushed her into the Jacuzzi and proceeded to undress her. He then began to perform forced oral sex on her. Weinstein’s representative claimed that the allegation was false, and that McGowan was confusing consensual sexual behavior that she later regretted with assault.