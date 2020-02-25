Nick Jonas Parachutes Into His First Day As A Coach On ‘The Voice’ In Hilarious New Video

Nick Jonas made quite the entrance when he arrived at the first taping of Season 18 of The Voice. In the latest video on his Instagram page, the “Jealous” singer seemingly parachuted into the soundstage for a hilarious bit that included the other judges on the panel, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson.

The scene opens with these three veteran judges milling around as they wait for Nick.

“Where is the new guy,” John asked at one point in the clip. Almost as soon as he said that they looked up to find a long figure descending from the sky in red, orange and yellow striped parachute.

“That’s a bit dramatic,” Kelly quipped, on seeing her new co-worker.

When Nick finally landed, the audience saw that he was wearing a navy blue overalls with his first name emblazoned on the front in white capital letters. But he didn’t wear the outfit for very long. He soon ripped it off to reveal that he was hiding a tuxedo underneath. When John called him “overdressed,” Nick ripped the suit off and unveiled his actual outfit, a tan jacket and pants with a black t-shirt underneath.

“You look good, man” Blake said to Nick before they headed into the studio.

The hilarious clip accumulated over 50,000 views within the first half-hour and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans seemed eager to see Nick begin his stint as a coach on the popular competition show.

“I can’t wait I love you so much!!!!” one fan gushed before adding a series of heart emoji to their comment.

“Omg this was the best,” another said of the video. “I’m so excited for this season.”

“I legit can’t wait for the premiere!!!!!! ” a third Nick Jonas fan commented.

‘Good luck on The Voice gorgeous coach love you so much babe @nickjonas.” a fourth wrote.

Nick replaced Gwen Stefani who left the judging panel last year after she replaced longtime judge Adam Levine. In a previous Instagram post, he expressed excitement about watching the season premiere along with the rest of the show’s fans.

“So pumped to watch the first episode with you guys,” he wrote in the caption.

Much like the most recent clip on her page, fans in the comments expressed loads of excitement about Nick being on the show. The video has also been viewed more than 200,000 times since it was posted.