Blac Chyna Sizzles In A Cutout Bodysuit

Blac Chyna recently took to Instagram to share a white-hot photo of herself dressed in a white bodysuit with a cutout at the midriff.

The sultry photo featured the model looking straight ahead at the camera with bedroom eyes, leaning back against an austere cabinet. She had one leg crossed over the other.

The starch-white bodysuit hugged her every curve. The ensemble was long-sleeved, featuring several buttons at each wrist. The top half of the outfit plunged past her bust and tied in a knot, showing off her ample chest and voluptuous cleavage. The waist of the getup rose up high on her hips, with the diamond-shaped cutout in the center showcasing her toned midriff.

Due to the skimpy nature of the outfit, Chyna’s large tattoos were fully on display. She had a multi-colored flower piece that ran from her waist all the way down to her leg. She also sported several leaves on her other thigh.

She wore no jewelry apart from her cleavage piercing. For that, she rocked a diamond stud, right in the center of her décolletage.

In this image, the former reality star wore her blond hair deeply parted. It cascaded down her shoulder in long, loose waves, reaching all the way down past her waist.

As for her makeup, Chyna wore a bronze shadow on her lids that reached all the way up to her brow bone. She complimented the look with thick lashes that curled upwards. She wore a swipe of heavy black eyeliner across her lids and on her waterline. Her lower lashes fanned out.

She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop. She wore a mocha-colored gloss on her lips, and applied even more to her pout.

Chyna’s fans flocked to the comments section of the photo. In addition to posting blocks of heart-eye and flame emoji, her followers also praised her look by using their words.

Some wanted all of the fashion details.

“Where this body suit from tho sis?” one fan asked.

“I see you slayed,” replied a second follower, adding a string of flame emoji.

“Issa whole mood,” another agreed.

Other fans responded to her Instagram caption about being a limited edition.

“Your [sic] not just limited edition your [sic] one of a kind girl,” they wrote.

Blac Chyna often shares photos of herself in different sexy ensembles on Instagram. One of her most recent posts was a shot of her wearing a super short, skintight black dress.